Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) CRO Edward Mcdonnell sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $242,933.50. Following the transaction, the executive owned 388,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,056,508.50. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,673. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $227.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BRZE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Braze from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $47.50 price target on Braze in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Braze from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Braze from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braze by 178.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,377 shares of the company's stock worth $26,440,000 after buying an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Braze by 38.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer engagement platform that helps businesses communicate with customers through personalized, interactive experiences. Its software enables companies to use customer data to create and manage campaigns across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, in-app messages, web messaging and SMS. The Braze platform includes tools for audience segmentation, campaign and customer-journey orchestration, personalization and performance analysis. Businesses use these capabilities to coordinate communications and adapt them based on customer behavior and preferences.

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