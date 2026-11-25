Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) Director Shawn Mclaughlin purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,950,000. This trade represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Shawn Mclaughlin acquired 500 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

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Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 64,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,312. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.11 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.32 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Report on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $87,556,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 199,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $7,555,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,140,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,435 shares of the company's stock worth $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust, a community bank headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. The bank traces its roots to 1852 and provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage lending, and cash-management services. The company also offers wealth management, trust, and investment services. Its banking operations serve customers in Virginia and other Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian markets, including communities added through its merger with Summit Financial Group in 2023.

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