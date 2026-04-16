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Insider Buying: Aviva (LON:AV) Insider Acquires 227 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Aviva logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pippa Lambert, an Aviva insider, bought shares in three separate transactions — 230 on Feb 16, 229 on Mar 16 and 227 on Apr 15 — paying about GBX 632–639 per share for roughly £1,450 each time.
  • Aviva shares recently traded at GBX 640; the company has a market cap of £17.20 billion, a PE of 13.19, a 50‑day moving average of GBX 633.19 and a 200‑day moving average of GBX 653.93.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Buy and a GBX 760 target, while the consensus rating is a Hold with an average price target of GBX 711.20.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aviva.

Aviva plc (LON:AV - Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 639 per share, for a total transaction of £1,450.53.

Pippa Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Pippa Lambert bought 229 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 634 per share, for a total transaction of £1,451.86.
  • On Monday, February 16th, Pippa Lambert purchased 230 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £1,453.60.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 640. 6,517,091 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of £17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 633.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 653.93.

Aviva (LON:AV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 26.90 EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts expect that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 760 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 711.20.

View Our Latest Report on Aviva

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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