Insider Buying: Aviva (LON:AV) Insider Acquires 227 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV - Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 639 per share, for a total transaction of £1,450.53.

Pippa Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Pippa Lambert bought 229 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 634 per share, for a total transaction of £1,451.86.

On Monday, February 16th, Pippa Lambert purchased 230 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £1,453.60.

Get Aviva alerts: Sign Up

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 640. 6,517,091 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of £17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 633.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 653.93.

Aviva (LON:AV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 26.90 EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts expect that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 760 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 711.20.

View Our Latest Report on Aviva

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aviva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aviva wasn't on the list.

While Aviva currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here