Insider Buying: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,970.56. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $30,008.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $30,057.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,600 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00.

Get Baozun alerts: Sign Up

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baozun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Baozun by 51.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Baozun by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baozun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baozun wasn't on the list.

While Baozun currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here