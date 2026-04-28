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Insider Buying: Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys 66 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Bioventix logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Bruce Hiscock bought 66 shares on April 27 at GBX 1,679 per share (total £1,108.14), a relatively small insider purchase.
  • Shares fell 2.9% to GBX 1,650 on Tuesday with volume (36,078) well above the average (10,859); the stock sits below its 200‑day SMA (GBX 1,823.75) and near its 50‑day SMA (GBX 1,602.69).
  • Bioventix shows strong profitability (net margin 59.3%, ROE 65.83%), a PE of 11.74 and a market cap of £86.21m, while analysts forecast EPS of about 166.31 for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 66 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,679 per share, for a total transaction of £1,108.14.

Bioventix Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of LON BVXP traded down GBX 50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,650. 36,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.48. Bioventix PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,300 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,020.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 615.88 billion for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 65.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.

About Bioventix

(Get Free Report)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services. Bioventix PLC was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Farnham, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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