Insider Buying: Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys 66 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 66 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,679 per share, for a total transaction of £1,108.14.
Bioventix Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of LON BVXP traded down GBX 50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,650. 36,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.48. Bioventix PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,300 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,020.
Bioventix (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 615.88 billion for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 65.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.
About Bioventix
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Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services. Bioventix PLC was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Farnham, United Kingdom.
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