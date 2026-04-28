Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases 41 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 41 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 362 per share, for a total transaction of £148.42.

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Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock remained flat at GBX 363 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 436,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,052. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 340.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. Caledonia Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 312 and a one year high of GBX 395.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

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