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Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases 41 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Caledonia Investments logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider Mathew Masters bought 41 shares on April 27 at GBX 362 per share for a total of £148.42, a very small insider purchase.
  • Shares were flat at GBX 363 midday with volume 436,899 (below the 695,052 average); the 50‑day MA is GBX 340.37, the 200‑day MA GBX 364.42, and the company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E of 10.51.
  • Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self‑managed investment trust that pursues long‑term compounding real returns (targeting 3%–6% above inflation) across public companies, private capital and funds while paying progressive dividends.
  • Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Investments.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 41 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 362 per share, for a total transaction of £148.42.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock remained flat at GBX 363 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 436,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,052. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 340.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. Caledonia Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 312 and a one year high of GBX 395.

About Caledonia Investments

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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