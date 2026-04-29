Insider Buying: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Buys 5,728 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) Director Wade Davis acquired 5,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.72 per share, with a total value of $995,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,011. This trade represents a 478.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Charter Communications Stock Down 8.4%

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $14.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.65. 5,577,432 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,219. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.42 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $222.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company's stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,651,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 764.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company's stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying by the CEO — Christopher Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares, increasing his stake, which signals management confidence and can support sentiment. Read More.

Insider buying by the CEO — Christopher Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares, increasing his stake, which signals management confidence and can support sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director purchase — Director Balan Nair bought 1,000 shares at ~$175.46, further showing insider accumulation. Insider buys often calm markets when fundamentals look weak. Read More.

Director purchase — Director Balan Nair bought 1,000 shares at ~$175.46, further showing insider accumulation. Insider buys often calm markets when fundamentals look weak. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary: a Seeking Alpha “cigar butt” piece and a Yahoo opinion argue the market is over‑penalizing CHTR, highlighting durable network assets and eventual FCF upside once capex normalizes — these narratives can attract value buyers. Read More. | Read More.

Bullish commentary: a Seeking Alpha “cigar butt” piece and a Yahoo opinion argue the market is over‑penalizing CHTR, highlighting durable network assets and eventual FCF upside once capex normalizes — these narratives can attract value buyers. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage: JPMorgan initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $215 PT — a constructive price target but not a buy signal; product for investors is mixed. Read More.

New coverage: JPMorgan initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $215 PT — a constructive price target but not a buy signal; product for investors is mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: notes that Russell 1000 signals industry momentum could help if broadband/video demand improves, but this is indirect for CHTR. Read More.

Industry context: notes that Russell 1000 signals industry momentum could help if broadband/video demand improves, but this is indirect for CHTR. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss — Q1 EPS $9.17 vs $10.01 expected and revenue down 1% YoY with residential video weakness; the print is the proximate cause of today’s selling pressure. Read More.

Earnings miss — Q1 EPS $9.17 vs $10.01 expected and revenue down 1% YoY with residential video weakness; the print is the proximate cause of today’s selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts — Several brokers trimmed targets this week (Deutsche Bank to $215, Citi to $230, Goldman lower), compressing perceived upside and amplifying the sell‑side pressure. Read More.

Analyst cuts — Several brokers trimmed targets this week (Deutsche Bank to $215, Citi to $230, Goldman lower), compressing perceived upside and amplifying the sell‑side pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet & valuation risks — stock trades well below its 50/200‑day averages and the company carries high leverage (debt/equity ~4.6), factors that keep risk premia elevated despite a low reported P/E. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $437.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $315.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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