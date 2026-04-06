Insider Buying: Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV - Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,600. The trade was a 9.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Community Bancorp Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of CMTV stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,121. Community Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Bancorp's payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp NASDAQ: CMTV is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

Further Reading

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