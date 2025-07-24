Insider Buying: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires 8,060 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) CEO Tarun Lal bought 8,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $251,955.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $251,955.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLAY traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 1,058,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.12 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,407 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

