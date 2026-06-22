Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $35,530.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 6,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $35,530.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,087,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,013.50. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 49 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,217.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $8,712.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 120 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $660.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,397 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,183.50.

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DLH Stock Up 1.5%

DLH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on DLHC

Institutional Trading of DLH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DLH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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