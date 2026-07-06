Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,640 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,127,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,724. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.18.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $23,850.75.

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,031.50.

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DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.13. 37,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,285. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLH presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLHC

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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