Insider Buying: Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO insider Simon Oswald Hille purchased 2,500 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.16 per share, with a total value of C$105,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$957,074.16. This trade represents a 12.38% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$46.80. The company had a trading volume of 422,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,704. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.62. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$23.99 and a twelve month high of C$69.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$740.23 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$82.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$63.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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