Insider Buying: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Buys 35,686 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,235,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,426,049.84. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84.

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Energizer Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 570,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,360 shares of the company's stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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