Insider Buying: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) CEO Buys 1,611 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Mark Taylor bought 1,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.29 per share, for a total transaction of $151,901.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,925.36. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Mark Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Daniel Mark Taylor bought 1,013 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.33.

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Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.6%

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. 1,220,760 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. Flutter Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Key Flutter Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson, COO James Philip Bishop, and directors John A. Bryant, Stefan Andreas Bomhard, and Don H. Liu, bought shares recently. That can signal confidence that FLUT may be undervalued after its sharp decline. Article on CEO trade

Multiple insiders, including CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson, COO James Philip Bishop, and directors John A. Bryant, Stefan Andreas Bomhard, and Don H. Liu, bought shares recently. That can signal confidence that FLUT may be undervalued after its sharp decline. Positive Sentiment: Flutter canceled 197,611 shares under its $5 billion buyback program, which supports earnings per share and shows continued capital returns to shareholders. Article on share cancellation

Flutter canceled 197,611 shares under its $5 billion buyback program, which supports earnings per share and shows continued capital returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains mixed: several firms cut price targets after earnings, but most still keep buy or outperform ratings, suggesting long-term value potential but near-term execution risk. Article on analyst views

Recent analyst commentary remains mixed: several firms cut price targets after earnings, but most still keep buy or outperform ratings, suggesting long-term value potential but near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Citi said Flutter’s U.S. profit targets may still be too optimistic, raising concern that second-half 2026 results could fall short if FanDuel and other U.S. operations underperform. Article on Citi warning

Citi said Flutter’s U.S. profit targets may still be too optimistic, raising concern that second-half 2026 results could fall short if FanDuel and other U.S. operations underperform. Negative Sentiment: Reports of FanDuel performance challenges and a leadership shake-up helped drive the recent selloff, adding to investor concerns about Flutter’s U.S. growth story. Article on stock decline

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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