Insider Buying: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) CEO Purchases 1,013 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Mark Taylor purchased 1,013 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.41 per share, with a total value of $99,689.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,244,872.93. This represents a 3.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Mark Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Daniel Mark Taylor purchased 1,611 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.29 per share, with a total value of $151,901.19.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Flutter Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $216.00 to $189.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,354 shares of the company's stock worth $4,460,076,000 after purchasing an additional 301,879 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,039,066 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,841,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,191,861 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,538,000 after purchasing an additional 264,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 33,988.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605,543 shares of the company's stock worth $575,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,099 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson, COO James Philip Bishop, and directors John A. Bryant, Stefan Andreas Bomhard, and Don H. Liu, bought shares recently. That can signal confidence that FLUT may be undervalued after its sharp decline. Article on CEO trade

Multiple insiders, including CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson, COO James Philip Bishop, and directors John A. Bryant, Stefan Andreas Bomhard, and Don H. Liu, bought shares recently. That can signal confidence that FLUT may be undervalued after its sharp decline. Positive Sentiment: Flutter canceled 197,611 shares under its $5 billion buyback program, which supports earnings per share and shows continued capital returns to shareholders. Article on share cancellation

Flutter canceled 197,611 shares under its $5 billion buyback program, which supports earnings per share and shows continued capital returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains mixed: several firms cut price targets after earnings, but most still keep buy or outperform ratings, suggesting long-term value potential but near-term execution risk. Article on analyst views

Recent analyst commentary remains mixed: several firms cut price targets after earnings, but most still keep buy or outperform ratings, suggesting long-term value potential but near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Citi said Flutter’s U.S. profit targets may still be too optimistic, raising concern that second-half 2026 results could fall short if FanDuel and other U.S. operations underperform. Article on Citi warning

Citi said Flutter’s U.S. profit targets may still be too optimistic, raising concern that second-half 2026 results could fall short if FanDuel and other U.S. operations underperform. Negative Sentiment: Reports of FanDuel performance challenges and a leadership shake-up helped drive the recent selloff, adding to investor concerns about Flutter’s U.S. growth story. Article on stock decline

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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