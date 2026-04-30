Insider Buying: GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Insider Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) insider Frank Jimenez bought 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. 10,025,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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