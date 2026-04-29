Insider Buying: Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Insider Buys 10,032 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood purchased 10,032 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 per share, for a total transaction of £17,455.68.

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Darren Littlewood sold 6,872 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total value of £11,888.56.

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Henry Boot Price Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down GBX 6 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 169. 85,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,961. Henry Boot PLC has a one year low of GBX 166 and a one year high of GBX 249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £226.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.68.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 15.90 EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Henry Boot from GBX 266 to GBX 195 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Henry Boot from GBX 326 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 212.50.

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About Henry Boot

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link. Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

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