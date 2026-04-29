Insider Buying: Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Insider Buys 950 Shares of Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) insider Isabel Napper bought 950 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 502 per share, for a total transaction of £4,769.

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Keystone Law Group Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 514. 264,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,713. Keystone Law Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 444 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 497.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 583.81. The company has a market cap of £163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share for the quarter. Keystone Law Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business had revenue of £115.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keystone Law Group plc will post 22.8524455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

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