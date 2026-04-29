Insider Buying: Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) insider Salar Farzad acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 502 per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.

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Keystone Law Group Stock Up 8.2%

LON:KEYS traded up GBX 39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 514. The company had a trading volume of 264,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 583.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 444 and a 1 year high of GBX 700. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37 EPS for the quarter. Keystone Law Group had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of £115.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Keystone Law Group plc will post 22.8524455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

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