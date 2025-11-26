Insider Buying: NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,042,094.90 in Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,094.90. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,571,482 shares in the company, valued at $134,300,317.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $1,635,926.46.

On Monday, November 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 445,109 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,488,159.31.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,214.81.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 2,454,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.71. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEXT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen cut NextDecade from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NextDecade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NextDecade by 22,782.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NextDecade by 88.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 102.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

