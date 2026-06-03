Insider Buying: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Director Purchases 685,000 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Pagliuca purchased 685,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,371,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,083,750.72. This represents a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,678,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,566,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 971,809 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 288,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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