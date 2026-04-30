Insider Buying: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) CFO John Martin Mccaffery, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,760. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Norwood Financial Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 29,843 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.70 million. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Norwood Financial's dividend payout ratio is 47.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWFL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 target price on shares of Norwood Financial and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwood Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company's stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

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