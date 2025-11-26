Insider Buying: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 6,993,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,595,147.20. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu bought 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ONMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OneMedNet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new stake in OneMedNet during the third quarter valued at $4,910,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

