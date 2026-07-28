Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £96,007.76 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Tyson purchased 3,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,044 per share, for a total transaction of £96,007.76.

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Oxford Instruments Trading Down 3.5%

LON:OXIG traded down GBX 102 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,850. 265,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,682 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,318. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,987.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,730.72.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £423.20 million for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXIG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,590 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,781.67.

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