Insider Buying: Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases 30 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew purchased 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 494 per share, for a total transaction of £148.20.

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Laura Flowerdew sold 1,119 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total transaction of £5,516.67.

On Friday, June 19th, Laura Flowerdew acquired 32 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 per share, with a total value of £147.84.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Laura Flowerdew acquired 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 508 per share, with a total value of £152.40.

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Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock traded down GBX 6.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 483.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599,501. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 439.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 605. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 529.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 28.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 129.14 billion during the quarter. Pennon Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 6,560 to GBX 5,520 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 650 price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 590 price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 620 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,432.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

Further Reading

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