Insider Buying: Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Insider Acquires 29,192 Shares of Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report) insider Lily Liu acquired 29,192 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £19,266.72.

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Synthomer Stock Up 37.3%

LON:SYNT traded up GBX 18.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 68.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,406,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 16.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 123.74. The company has a market capitalization of £112.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 65 price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 81.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synthomer

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

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