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Insider Buying: Trifast (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases 4,621 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Trifast logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Iain Percival bought 4,621 shares on April 16 at GBX 68 (≈£3,142) and previously bought 123,757 shares on Feb 16 at GBX 80 (≈£99,006), signaling continued insider buying activity.
  • Trifast opened at GBX 69.40, trades in a 1‑year range of GBX 56.20–88.80, has a market cap of £93.67m and a high P/E of 79.77, with its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs at GBX 71.73 and GBX 74 respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trifast.

Trifast plc (LON:TRI - Get Free Report) insider Iain Percival bought 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 per share, for a total transaction of £3,142.28.

Iain Percival also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 16th, Iain Percival bought 123,757 shares of Trifast stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 per share, for a total transaction of £99,005.60.

Trifast Stock Performance

LON TRI opened at GBX 69.40 on Friday. Trifast plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.67 million, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.

Trifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Trifast In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category 'C' components principally for major global assembly industries. As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

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