Insider Buying: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Director Acquires 288 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) Director Peter Francis Minan purchased 288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,476.50. The trade was a 9.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Francis Minan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Peter Francis Minan bought 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $957.63 million, a P/E ratio of 125.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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