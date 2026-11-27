BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) Director William Crompton III sold 800 shares of BV Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $16,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $93,120.18. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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BV Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BVFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Institutional Trading of BV Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BV Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BV Financial by 68.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in BV Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BV Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,771 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the second quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BVFL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BV Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BV Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, BV Financial has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BVFL

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for BayVanguard Bank, a community bank serving customers in Maryland. Through its banking subsidiary, the company provides deposit accounts and lending services to individuals, families, and businesses. BayVanguard Bank offers personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and loans. Its lending activities include residential mortgage, commercial real estate, and business financing. The bank focuses on communities in the Baltimore metropolitan area and surrounding parts of Maryland, serving customers through local branches and digital banking services.

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