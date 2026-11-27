Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) Director Geralda Wildeschutt bought 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $88,237.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,237.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CMCL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 87,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,024. The firm has a market cap of $358.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.28). Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Caledonia Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 24.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,675 shares of the company's stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 105,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 149,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 206,768 shares of the company's stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,868 shares of the company's stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 71,791 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a gold producer focused on Zimbabwe. Its principal operating asset is the Blanket Mine, an underground gold mine near Gwanda in the country's Matabeleland South province. The company produces gold for sale to refiners and other customers. Caledonia acquired an interest in Blanket in 2006 and later increased its ownership to 100%. It also owns the Bilboes gold project in Zimbabwe, which it acquired in 2022, and pursues development and exploration activities there.

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