Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) insider R. Pate sold 4,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $985,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,293.05. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, R. Pate sold 40,700 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $9,224,655.00.

On Monday, October 19th, R. Pate sold 2,400 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $541,464.00.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171,208. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Allied Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 124.6% in the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,570,830 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,468,130,000 after acquiring an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Chevron to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $207.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Its upstream operations include oil and gas exploration and production, while its downstream business includes refining crude oil, marketing fuels and manufacturing and distributing lubricants, petrochemicals and fuel additives. The company also invests in lower-carbon businesses and technologies, including renewable fuels, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other opportunities intended to reduce emissions from its operations and energy products.

Further Reading

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