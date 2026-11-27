Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) insider Frances O'brien sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.53, for a total value of $3,267,234.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,209.02. This represents a 17.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.88. 613,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $354.43 and its 200-day moving average is $339.48. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $291.03 and a 52 week high of $384.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chubb from $360.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $343.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $364.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a global insurance company that provides property and casualty, accident and health, life insurance, and reinsurance products. Its customers include individuals, businesses, and organizations, with offerings that range from home, auto, and personal liability coverage to commercial property, casualty, and specialty insurance. The company serves customers across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets. Its roots date to 1882, when Thomas Caldecot Chubb and his son Percy established a marine underwriting business in New York.

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