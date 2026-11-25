Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG - Get Free Report) CEO David Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,753,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,465,418.30. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Ray Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, David Parker sold 88,989 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,913.27.

On Friday, November 13th, David Parker sold 50,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, David Parker sold 35,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $1,158,150.00.

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Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.16 million, a P/E ratio of 191.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $353.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Covenant Logistics Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at $290,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 186,468 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Founded in 1986, it provides truckload transportation and related services to customers across a range of industries. The company's services include expedited and dedicated truckload transportation, freight brokerage, managed transportation and warehousing. Its operations primarily serve customers in the United States, with transportation services also extending into Canada and Mexico.

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