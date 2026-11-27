Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Bart sold 2,880 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $34,329.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $920,152.48. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew John Bart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Andrew Bart sold 2,568 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,816.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Andrew Bart sold 1,561 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $18,529.07.

On Friday, November 20th, Andrew Bart sold 2,780 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $33,137.60.

On Thursday, November 19th, Andrew Bart sold 2,380 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $28,417.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Andrew Bart sold 3,390 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $40,341.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrew Bart sold 586 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $6,990.98.

On Monday, November 16th, Andrew Bart sold 905 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $10,850.95.

On Thursday, November 12th, Andrew Bart sold 1,398 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $16,706.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Andrew Bart sold 91 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,101.10.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Andrew Bart sold 3,829 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $45,871.42.

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Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 7,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $329.91 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRD.A

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company is a provider of claims management and related services for insurers, businesses, and other organizations. Its work includes investigating and adjusting property and casualty claims, administering workers' compensation and liability claims, and supporting clients with medical management and other claims-related services. The company also provides catastrophe response and specialized loss-adjusting services, as well as managed repair solutions that connect claimants with contractors.

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