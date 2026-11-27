Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Bart sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $895,512. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew John Bart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Bart sold 2,880 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $34,329.60.

On Monday, November 23rd, Andrew Bart sold 1,561 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $18,529.07.

On Friday, November 20th, Andrew Bart sold 2,780 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $33,137.60.

On Thursday, November 19th, Andrew Bart sold 2,380 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $28,417.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Andrew Bart sold 3,390 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $40,341.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrew Bart sold 586 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $6,990.98.

On Monday, November 16th, Andrew Bart sold 905 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $10,850.95.

On Thursday, November 12th, Andrew Bart sold 1,398 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $16,706.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Andrew Bart sold 91 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,101.10.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Andrew Bart sold 3,829 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $45,871.42.

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Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRD.A traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 7,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,006. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $571.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.91 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company is a provider of claims management and related services for insurers, businesses, and other organizations. Its work includes investigating and adjusting property and casualty claims, administering workers' compensation and liability claims, and supporting clients with medical management and other claims-related services. The company also provides catastrophe response and specialized loss-adjusting services, as well as managed repair solutions that connect claimants with contractors.

Further Reading

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