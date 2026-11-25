Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Bouda sold 5,943 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.33, for a total transaction of $1,362,908.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,088,508.31. This represents a 39.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Christopher Bouda sold 7,598 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $1,782,186.88.

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Danaher Trading Down 0.7%

DHR stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.51. 2,503,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,691. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 192.1% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

About Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology company that develops products and services for the life sciences, biotechnology and diagnostics markets. Its offerings include laboratory instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services used in research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and medical testing. The company's businesses include brands such as Cytiva, Beckman Coulter, Cepheid, Leica Microsystems, Radiometer and SCIEX. Their products support activities ranging from drug discovery and bioprocessing to clinical diagnostics and analysis of biological samples.

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