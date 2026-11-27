Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML - Get Free Report) NYSE: DNN Director Patricia Mary Volker purchased 56,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 512,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,323,240.72. The trade was a 12.26% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts: Sign Up

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DML traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.74. 3,263,370 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,019. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.38.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML - Get Free Report) NYSE: DNN last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 1,437.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DML shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ventum Financial set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$5.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DML

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors. In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines TSX: DML (NYSE American: DNN) that has secured access to several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Denison Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Denison Mines wasn't on the list.

While Denison Mines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report