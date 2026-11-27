DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 16,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $2,632,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 888,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,237,098.62. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 16,913 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total transaction of $2,659,569.25.

On Monday, September 28th, Prabir Adarkar sold 8,738 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $1,580,267.30.

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DoorDash Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,893,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,386. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded DoorDash from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Latest DoorDash News

Investors following DASH have been watching these news items:

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 208.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 76,214 shares of the company's stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company's stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DoorDash by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc. operates a local-commerce platform that connects consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, convenience retailers and other merchants. Through its DoorDash and Wolt brands, customers can order delivery or, where available, choose pickup. The company also offers services for merchants, including tools for online ordering, marketing and fulfillment. Its DoorDash Drive service provides delivery for orders placed through merchants' own channels. Founded in 2013, DoorDash is headquartered in San Francisco and is led by co-founder and CEO Tony Xu.

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