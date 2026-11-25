Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK - Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE KODK remained flat at $8.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 578,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.64. Eastman Kodak Company has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts forecast that Eastman Kodak Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,933 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 326,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 270,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,869 shares of the technology company's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 63,663 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Eastman Kodak to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Kodak from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company is an imaging and materials science company with roots in the photography business founded by George Eastman in the late 19th century. While Kodak became widely known for cameras and photographic film, its business today also serves commercial printing and industrial markets. Kodak supplies printing plates, digital printing equipment, workflow software and related services to the graphic communications industry. It also makes photographic and motion picture film, photographic chemicals, and specialty materials and chemicals for commercial and industrial uses.

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