eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 17,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $2,037,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,936,202.99. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Jamie Iannone sold 17,872 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $2,100,138.72.

On Thursday, November 5th, Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $1,366,307.80.

On Monday, October 5th, Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,189,658.80.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,137,108.50.

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eBay Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. 2,136,443 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,489. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $127.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 49.20%. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $23,393,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $3,989,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $16,967,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay News Summary

These are some of the EBAY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: eBay is among retailers with rising earnings-per-share estimates as resilient holiday shopping is expected to push U.S. retail sales to a record $1 trillion. Improving estimates and seasonal demand could support investor sentiment. Read the Zacks article

eBay is among retailers with rising earnings-per-share estimates as resilient holiday shopping is expected to push U.S. retail sales to a record $1 trillion. Improving estimates and seasonal demand could support investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several eBay senior vice presidents reported substantial share sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can make them less informative about executives’ current views, but the sales may still weigh on sentiment. Read the insider trading report

Several eBay senior vice presidents reported substantial share sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can make them less informative about executives’ current views, but the sales may still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Child-safety groups have urged eBay and Amazon to stop selling AI toys until their safety is demonstrated. The calls could pose reputational or regulatory risk, though no specific action against eBay was reported. Read The Guardian article

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates a global online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. Its platform supports both auction-style listings and fixed-price sales across a broad range of categories, including electronics, fashion, collectibles, home goods and auto parts. Founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995 as AuctionWeb, the company adopted the eBay name in 1997. It also provides services and tools for sellers, including advertising, payments and shipping features that support transactions on its marketplace. eBay serves customers and businesses in markets around the world.

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