Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,036 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $70,219.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,923,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,197,747.56. This represents a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,036 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $542,390.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,751 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $162,998.55.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,154 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,878.64.

On Monday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,235 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $319,055.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,747 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $87,850.98.

On Friday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,565 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $136,120.05.

On Thursday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,975 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,923.25.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,050 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,337.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $4,652.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,618 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $29,923.74.

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Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 67,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,645. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-end investment fund whose objective is to provide investors with current income and capital appreciation. Rather than operating a business that sells products or services, the fund pursues its objective by investing in a portfolio of securities. The fund focuses primarily on convertible securities and common stocks. Convertible securities can be exchanged for shares of the issuing company under specified conditions, while common stocks provide exposure to companies' equity performance.

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