Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,038 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,823.54. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,938,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,057,027.80. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,036 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $70,219.28.

On Friday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,036 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $542,390.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,751 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $162,998.55.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,154 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,878.64.

On Monday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,235 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $319,055.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,747 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.98.

On Friday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,565 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $136,120.05.

On Thursday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,975 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,923.25.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,050 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $12,337.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $4,652.00.

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Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,309 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-end investment fund whose objective is to provide investors with current income and capital appreciation. Rather than operating a business that sells products or services, the fund pursues its objective by investing in a portfolio of securities. The fund focuses primarily on convertible securities and common stocks. Convertible securities can be exchanged for shares of the issuing company under specified conditions, while common stocks provide exposure to companies' equity performance.

Further Reading

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