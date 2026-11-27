Elmet Group Co. (NASDAQ:ELMT - Get Free Report) EVP Scott Knoll sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,513,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,880.10. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Elmet Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELMT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 206,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,749. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $584.23 million and a P/E ratio of 25.07. Elmet Group Co. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elmet Group (NASDAQ:ELMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elmet Group Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elmet Group from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Elmet Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Elmet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Elmet Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Elmet Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elmet Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Elmet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Elmet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Elmet Group by 2,163.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Elmet Group during the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elmet Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,529 shares of the company's stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter.

Elmet Group Company Profile

Elmet Group, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to pursue a business combination with another company. It does not currently have an operating business or sell products and services of its own. The company's stated purpose is to identify and combine with a business through a merger, acquisition, share exchange or similar transaction. Until such a transaction is completed, its activities are focused on evaluating potential opportunities. Information about a target business, operating markets and management following a business combination depends on any transaction Elmet Group may complete.

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