Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lavigne sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $2,234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,395.16. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Energizer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $793.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.24 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 118.77% and a net margin of 3.92%. Energizer's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Energizer by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 987,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 17.8% in the second quarter. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP now owns 644,967 shares of the company's stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 596,436 shares of the company's stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Energizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets batteries, portable lighting and automotive care products. Its battery offerings include alkaline, lithium, rechargeable and specialty batteries for consumer and commercial uses. The company sells products under brands including Energizer, Eveready and Rayovac. Its automotive care portfolio includes Armor All, STP and A/C Pro products, such as cleaners, protectants and vehicle maintenance items. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Energizer serves customers in North America and international markets through retail, e-commerce and other sales channels.

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