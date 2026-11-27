Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) Director Thurman Rodgers sold 171,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $3,503,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,663,720.36. This represents a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.6%

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 4,993,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,403. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Burnham & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,894.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. develops and sells energy technology for solar-powered homes and businesses. Its products include microinverters, which convert the direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current for use in buildings or delivery to the grid, as well as battery storage systems, electric vehicle chargers and related energy management software. The company's integrated systems are designed to help customers monitor and manage solar generation, energy storage and electricity use.

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