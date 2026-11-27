Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) EVP John Moreira sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $196,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,183. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $72.54. 1,014,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,960. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. CX Institutional grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company that delivers electricity and natural gas to customers across New England. Its electric operations serve Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, while its natural gas distribution businesses operate in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company also owns and operates electric transmission infrastructure and invests in maintaining and modernizing the regional energy grid. Its work includes system reliability improvements and energy-efficiency programs for customers.

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