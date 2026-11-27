Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) EVP James Hunt III sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $312,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,981. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE ES traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Barclays began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Eversource Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 220.2% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company that delivers electricity and natural gas to customers across New England. Its electric operations serve Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, while its natural gas distribution businesses operate in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company also owns and operates electric transmission infrastructure and invests in maintaining and modernizing the regional energy grid. Its work includes system reliability improvements and energy-efficiency programs for customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report