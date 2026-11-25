Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Burns sold 66,415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.69, for a total value of $16,848,821.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,505,071.40. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Burns sold 33,585 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $8,440,246.35.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Burns sold 180,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $42,640,200.00.

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Glaukos Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $260.49. The stock had a trading volume of 810,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.57. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $263.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.57. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,318,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,614,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,969,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 77.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,348,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $575,844,000 after buying an additional 2,329,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos News Summary

These are some of the GKOS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $280 from $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling increased confidence in Glaukos’ outlook. Stifel target update

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $280 from $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling increased confidence in Glaukos’ outlook. Positive Sentiment: GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Recent price strength

GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Negative Sentiment: CEO Thomas Burns sold 100,000 shares across two days, while COO Joseph Gilliam sold 14,112 shares and Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500 shares. These disclosed transactions may raise concern about insider sentiment, although they do not establish why the shares were sold. CEO transactions COO transactions Director transaction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glaukos from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.93.

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Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye disorders. Its portfolio includes minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, such as the iStent family, and iDose TR, an implant designed to deliver glaucoma medication inside the eye over an extended period. The company also offers products for corneal disorders, including technology used in corneal cross-linking procedures to treat keratoconus and other conditions that weaken the cornea.

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