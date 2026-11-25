Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) COO Joseph Gilliam sold 7,550 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.67, for a total transaction of $1,892,558.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,602 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,473.34. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Glaukos alerts: Sign Up

Glaukos Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GKOS traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.49. The stock had a trading volume of 810,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,280. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $263.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.57. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $201.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glaukos from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Glaukos from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Investors following GKOS have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article highlighted rising Epioxa adoption, strong iDose sales and higher revenue targets as growth drivers; it also noted Medicare coverage risks. Zacks growth outlook

A Zacks article highlighted rising Epioxa adoption, strong iDose sales and higher revenue targets as growth drivers; it also noted Medicare coverage risks. Positive Sentiment: GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Recent price strength

GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Negative Sentiment: CEO Thomas Burns sold 100,000 shares across two days, while COO Joseph Gilliam sold 14,112 shares and Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500 shares. These disclosed transactions may raise concern about insider sentiment, although they do not establish why the shares were sold. CEO transactions COO transactions Director transaction

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,318,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,348,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $575,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,608 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,614,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,157,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,969,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye disorders. Its portfolio includes minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, such as the iStent family, and iDose TR, an implant designed to deliver glaucoma medication inside the eye over an extended period. The company also offers products for corneal disorders, including technology used in corneal cross-linking procedures to treat keratoconus and other conditions that weaken the cornea.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Glaukos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Glaukos wasn't on the list.

While Glaukos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report