Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,351,500. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Glaukos Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GKOS traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.49. The company had a trading volume of 810,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,280. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $263.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.57. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Glaukos

These are some of the GKOS headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $280 from $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling increased confidence in Glaukos’ outlook. Stifel target update

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $280 from $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling increased confidence in Glaukos’ outlook. Negative Sentiment: CEO Thomas Burns sold 100,000 shares across two days, while COO Joseph Gilliam sold 14,112 shares and Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500 shares. These disclosed transactions may raise concern about insider sentiment, although they do not establish why the shares were sold. CEO transactions COO transactions Director transaction

CEO Thomas Burns sold 100,000 shares across two days, while COO Joseph Gilliam sold 14,112 shares and Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500 shares. These disclosed transactions may raise concern about insider sentiment, although they do not establish why the shares were sold. Negative Sentiment: A separate report put the average brokerage price target at $221.93, below the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see valuation risk. Average analyst target report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Glaukos from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,318,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $20,293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $3,361,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $59,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye disorders. Its portfolio includes minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, such as the iStent family, and iDose TR, an implant designed to deliver glaucoma medication inside the eye over an extended period. The company also offers products for corneal disorders, including technology used in corneal cross-linking procedures to treat keratoconus and other conditions that weaken the cornea.

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